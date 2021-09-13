GILLSVILLE - Daisy Nell Brown Jones, 73, Gillsville, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021.
Born on January 23, 1948 in Maysville, Mrs. Jones was the daughter of the late Tom and Nellie McCoy Brown. She was the widow of James “Bill” Jones, a sales associate with Hewell’s Pottery, and was preceded in death by a brother, Dean Brown.
The family would like to express special thanks to her caregivers Tammy and Whitney Jones.
Survivors include a son, Wesley (Vanessa) Jones; brother, Tommy Brown; sisters, Mary (Robert) Rylee, Rachel Burtchaell, Jane Brown and Mitti Morris; and a granddaughter, Whitney Jones.
Funeral service: Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Redeemed Baptist Church with the Revs. Phil Parks, Randolph Batey and Robbie Ledford officiating. Burial will follow at Diamond Hill Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, September 14, 2021 from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Redeemed Baptist Church, 805 B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, Ga. 30529.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In