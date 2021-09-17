HOSCHTON - Dale Allison Pratt, 72, Hoschton, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.
Ms. Pratt was born in Union, South Carolina, a daughter to the late Sybil Hicks Pratt and the late Horace Lamar Pratt Jr.
Survivors include her husband, Glenn Moore Jr. of Hoschton; children, James Walter Cool and his wife Christi, Hoschton, and Allison Cool Coulter and her husband G. Lanier Coulter Jr., Jefferson; brother, Horace Lamar Pratt III and his wife Jenny, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Emmaline “Emma” Kimberly Coulter and Jackson Lanier Coulter, also survive.
A celebration of life event will be held in the fall of this year.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
