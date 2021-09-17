pratt

HOSCHTON - Dale Allison Pratt, 72, Hoschton, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

Ms. Pratt was born in Union, South Carolina, a daughter to the late Sybil Hicks Pratt and the late Horace Lamar Pratt Jr.

Survivors include her husband, Glenn Moore Jr. of Hoschton; children, James Walter Cool and his wife Christi, Hoschton, and Allison Cool Coulter and her husband G. Lanier Coulter Jr., Jefferson; brother, Horace Lamar Pratt III and his wife Jenny, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Emmaline “Emma” Kimberly Coulter and Jackson Lanier Coulter, also survive.

A celebration of life event will be held in the fall of this year.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of September 19-25

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.