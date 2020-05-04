Dale Eugene Hobbs, Maryville, Tenn. passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital in Maryville.
Hobbs, son of Arthur and Alma (Bowerman) Hobbs, was born in 1941. He was a 1959 graduate of Everett High School and served in the United States Air Force. He retired from Schlegels where he worked providing textile and rubber moldings for the automotive industry. He later worked part-time for East Tennessee Human Resource Agency (ETHRA) transporting individuals needing dialysis and other special services to and from the hospital.
Mr. Hobbs lived eight years with his son and daughter-in-law, Brad and April (Lavender) Hobbs, Jefferson, where he was able to spend the remaining years of his life as a loving "Peepaw" to his grandchildren, Sophia Roselyn Hobbs, 12, and Corbin Bradley Hobbs, 10.
Mr. Hobbs attended Galilee Christian Church where he loved to go early and listen to the music rehearsal before each service.
Mr. Hobbs is survived by sisters, Frances Aspon, Seattle, Wash., and Betty Braden, Maryville, Tenn.; brothers, John and David; and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Hobbs was laid to rest at Zion Chapel Baptist Church in Louisville, Tenn.
