WINDER - Dale Kenneth Bare, 67, Winder, passed away August 13, 2020 at his residence.
A native of Lakeland, Florida, he was born March 29, 1953 to the late Guy Douglas Bare Sr. and the late Thelma Rushing Bare. He had resided in Barrow County since 1984 and was a member of Sharon Baptist Church. Mr. Bare was preceded by a brother, Guy Douglas Bare Jr.; and a sister, Cynthia Jean Bare. He had served as a maintenance mechanic at Silgan’s Plastics of Monroe.
Surviving are wife, Karen Bare, Winder; children, Sherry “Buck Wheat” (Tony) Wilson, Winder, David Hudson, Winder, Michelle (Casey) Moore, Dacula, Katie Collins, Winder, and Sharon (John) Cook, Buford; sister, Lynda (Dale E.) Harris, Jefferson, North Carolina; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 12:30 until 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial service: Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Revs. Joe Perez, Le Gibson and Taylor Hardy officiating. Inurnment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sharon Baptist Church, Children’s and Youth Ministry, 1059 Dee Kennedy Road, Auburn, Georgia 30011.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
