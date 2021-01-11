COMMERCE - Dallas Curtis “D.C.” Maddox, 72, Commerce, died on Thursday, January 7, 2021.
A lifelong farmer and truck driver, D.C. was a Boy Scout at heart who loved the outdoors: hunting, fishing and camping. He loved his kids and grandkids and was a strong man, the rock of his family and many others. Despite being “kinda” ornery, he was well-respected in his community and had many, many friends. As one person observed, "He was a friend, a common man with great values and morals."
He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Curtis Maddox.
D.C. is survived by his wife, Blanche Maddox; his mother, Barbara Morgan Maddox; three children, Tommy Ginn, Tina (Tim) Shields and Tammy (Mike) Bridges; four grandchildren, Kayla (Wesley) Jones, Tiffany (Josh) Chandler, Heather (Cody) Carey and Brittany Shields; five great-grandchildren, Dallas Grace Chandler, Kimber Chandler, Micah Jones, Rhett Carey and Xander Patton; sister, Phyllis (Dennis) Craig; niece, Amanda Hosch; and great-niece Ansleigh Hosch.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, January 14, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville Chapel.
Memorial graveside service: Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Cary Memorial Garden in Royston.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
