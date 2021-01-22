JEFFERSON - Dan Barron, 77, was welcomed into heaven on Sunday, January 17, 2021. He passed away after a brief illness.
Dan graduated from Murphy High School and Georgia State University, both located in Atlanta. He served two years in the Army, playing with the 3rd Army Band at Fort McPherson in Atlanta. He retired from the Georgia Department of Revenue. In his spare time, he loved playing the trumpet, arranging music, reading, and spending time with his family. He was an active member at Maysville Baptist Church, and the Sons of Jubal orchestra. He was a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.
Dan is survived by his wife, Anita Barron; his daughter, Paige Puckett (Brad); his grandson, Jackson Purvis; and granddaughter, Elly Purvis. Dan also had two brothers, Kevin Barron (Bernie) and Mike Barron (Bonnie). He had several beloved nieces and nephews.
Dan loved music, especially music that praised his Lord and Savior. One of his favorite songs states, “O Lord our God; little children praise You perfectly, and so should we.” He lived his life praising God by using the gifts given to him.
Dan will be honored with a private family memorial service at Maysville Baptist Church in late January.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Maysville Baptist Church/Debt Reduction Fund.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com.
