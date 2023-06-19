GAINESVILLE - Dan White, 74, Gainesville, passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Born on December 4, 1948, in the Hollingsworth community, he was a son of the late Beacher White and Mellie Segars White.
Mr. White was a veteran of the United States Army. In earlier years, Dan owned and operated a store/barber shop as he prepared for his future career. He worked for Life of Georgia/ING for 30 years, where he became district manager, and later retired as a director for Torchmark Insurance Company.
He was a member of the Masonic Lodge. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing golf, cooking and working in the garden, but most of all, Dan loved his family. He was of the Christian faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Edith Goodson and Peggy Goodson; and brothers, Denver White and Dennis White.
Survivors include his loving wife of 40 years, Sandra Smith White, Gainesville; son, Scott Jackson, Jasper; daughters and sons-in-law, Danette White Canfield (Scott), Lavonia, Andrea White Irvin (Drew), Baldwin, and Rebecca Jackson Carey (Clinton), Johns Creek; grandchildren and spouse, Kayla Leverette (Brandon), Meagan Lovell, Abby Irvin, Maggie Irvin, Jack Irvin, Holden Jackson, Morgan Jackson Pair, Mary Beth Jackson, Anna Carey and Jack Carey; great-grandchildren, Evan Leverette and Bryan Leverette; brother, Phil White, Alto; sisters, Willette Mote, Demorest, and Trudy Galloway, Alto; and a host of nieces and nephew.
Funeral service: Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart Funeral Home with the Revs. Matt Mote and Wendall Jordan, Scott Mote and U. S. Army Col. Rick White (retired) officiating.
Family to receive friends: Friday, June 23, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Friends of the Fort, Fort Hollingsworth White House, 660 Bethel Temple Road, Demorest, Ga. 30535.
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Georgia, 706-778-8668, is in charge of arrangements. An online guest register is available and may be viewed atwww.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.
