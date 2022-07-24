beckmann

WINDER - Dana Beckmann, 75, Winder, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 22, 2022.

Mr. Beckmann graduated high school at Yo-Hi in Yokohama, Japan, where he made many lasting friendships. He served in the United States Navy and then retired as the vice-president of Chapman and Associates, Ft. Myers, Florida, as a real estate appraiser.

Dana was a devoted member of the Atlanta Poker Club. Mr. Beckmann is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Albert Beckman and B.J. Thompson; brother, David Beckman; and niece, Denyce Wilson.

Mr. Beckmann is survived by his sister, Nancy (Danny) Wilson, Jefferson; sister-in-law, Patricia Beckman, Winder; nephews, Daniel W. Wilson Jr. and Spencer Beckman; niece, Christina (Gregory) Guldensupp; great-nephews, Clinton Beckman and Caleb Dowell; great-nieces, Victoria Holland, Lisa Martin, Nicki Williams, Kimberly Beckman and Cheyenne Beckman; and a faithful furry companion, Bruie the Wonder Dog.

Funeral service: Monday, July 25, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Rodney Queen officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Sunday, July 24, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.

The family of Mr. Beckmann welcomes flowers for his funeral service.

Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.

