gentry

AUBURN - Daniel Eugene Gentry, 58, Auburn, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022.

He was a son of the late Ernest Paul and Carolyn Marie Bowen Gentry. Mr. Gentry had resided in Barrow County for the past 50 years and was a member of the Auburn Masonic Lodge #230 F&AM for 32 years. He was employed with Liberty Communities Home Builders as director of warranties.

Surviving are wife, Cathy Gentry, Auburn; daughter and son-in-law, Daniele and Bradley Fleming, Winder; and brothers and sister-in-law, Kenny and Kathy Gentry, Greer, South Carolina, and Tracy Gentry, Winder.

Masonic graveside service: Friday, August 12, 2002, at 11 a.m. at the Dacula First Baptist Church Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Thursday, August 11, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Georgia Masonic Children’s Home Endowment Fund, 1417 Nottingham Drive, Macon, Georgia 31211, www.masonichomeofgeorgia.com.

Carter Funeral Home of Winder is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of August 7-13

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.