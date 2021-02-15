WINDER - Daniel Harrison Cromer, 75, Winder, passed away peacefully on Saturday evening, February 13, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Cromer was born on July 29, 1945 to the late Frank Harrison Cromer and Gilma Margaret Cromer. He graduated from the University of Georgia for both his undergraduate and graduate degrees. Mr. Cromer was an administrator with the Barrow County School System for 20 years and retired as the school system's superintendent. He also served on the Peachtree Credit Union's Board where he served as chairman. In his personal life, Dan loved to hunt and collect guns along with traveling the country and world with his beloved wife. He was a member of the Winder First Baptist Church.
Mr. Cromer is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Mrs. Cheekia Cromer, Winder; daughter, Meg (Joey) Perry, Bogart; grandchildren, Cale and Case Perry; brother, Gary (Elizabeth) Cromer; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Due to the health concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Athens, Georgia.
To honor Dan's memory, the family would love to accept cards that can be mailed to the Cromer residence.
The family respectfully request that flowers please be omitted and donations be made in Mr. Cromer's memory to Food 4 Kids. Donations can be sent to the Barrow County Board of Education.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In