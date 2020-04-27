AUBURN - Daniel Michael Blechinger, 57, Auburn, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Blechinger is preceded in death by his son, DJ Blechinger; and parents, Robert Thomas Blechinger and Alma Elaine Sanderson Blechinger.
Mr. Blechinger is survived by his loving wife, Linda O’Connor Blechinger, Auburn; sons, Derek (Rachel) and David Blechinger; brother, Rob (Carol) Blechinger, Cartersville; sisters, Lyn (Tom) Melvin, Taylorsville, N.C., Kim (Randy) Hicks, Cartersville, and Karen D’Angelo, Aspers, Penn.; sisters-in-law, Colette O’Connor, N.Y., Donna O’Connor, Bethlehem, Juliette (Don) Doherty, Wading River, N.Y., Janee (Colin) Pennington, Seattle, Wash., and Jeanee Petree, Calif.; brother-in-law, Daniel O'Connor Jr., Az.; and a host of wonderful and loving nieces and nephews also survive.
A virtual visitation will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. via the Facebook page of Smith Funeral Home. Friends can leave online condolences for the family to view and cherish.
Mr. Blechinger will lie in state on Monday, April 27, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the stateroom of Smith Funeral Home. Visitors are welcome to pay your final respects to Mr. Blechinger and sign the register book during this time.
The funeral service to honor and celebrate the life of Mr. Blechinger will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 3 p.m. from the front lawn of Smith Funeral Home with the Revs. Bruce Rhodes and Carl Greene officiating. The service will also be livestreamed via the Smith Funeral Home Facebook page as well. A private graveside service will be held following the service at Auburn City Cemetery.
The family has requested that if you desire to send a floral arrangement, please send live flowers and plants for the family to plant in their garden so that Dan’s memory can live on.
Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or to Samaritan’s Purse in memory of Mr. Daniel Blechinger.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
