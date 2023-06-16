NICHOLSON - Daniel Scott Hicks, 58, Nicholson, entered rest Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Mr. Hicks was born in Athens, a son of the late Gene Hicks and the late Iva Lee McDaniel Panther. Mr. Hicks was a Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp, Sons of Confederate Veterans and the Sons of the American Revolution, Georgia Peace Officers Association, The Cherokee Tribe and was a retired trooper with the Georgia State Patrol.
Mr. Hicks was founder of Sit Quan Tong, founder of Megalodon Gym, Arjan Head Muay Thai and MMA Coach of Megalodon Gym.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Hicks is preceded by a brother, Joe Hicks.
Survivors include five daughters, Danielle McVay (Robert), Caroline Hicks (Olivia), Olivia Juarez (Yovani), Isabella Hicks and Reagan Hicks, all of Nicholson; and grandchildren, Kaylee Madison McVay and Reece McVay, both of Nicholson.
Funeral service: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pat McDonald officiating.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, from 12-1 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Mr. Daniel Scott Hicks may be made to the Qualla Boundry Public Library, P.O. Box 1498, Cherokee, North Carolina 28719. The Qualla Boundry Public Library provides excellent services to the enrolled members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
