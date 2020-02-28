WINDER - Danny Albright, 56, Winder, passed away February 24, 2020.
Mr. Albright was born June 10, 1963 in Buffalo, New York. He was preceded by his father, Chuck Albright; and a brother, Charles Albright. Mr. Albright was employed as a diesel mechanic with Advance Disposal.
Surviving are wife, Jill Albright, Winder; children, Danielle Connor, Cedartown, Charles Albright, Winder, Miranda Albright, Dacula, Alexandria Albright, Timothy Albright and Donna Albright, all of Winder; mother, Donna Albright, Winder; sister, Rita Vorpahl, Tennessee; and eight grandchildren.
Family to receive friends: Friday, February 28, 2020 from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Terry Hawkins officiating. Interment will be in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
