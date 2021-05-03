Danny “Dennis” Clayton Graham, 65, son of Willie and Alma Graham entered into rest Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
Dennis was born and raised in Madison County. He gave his life to God in 1994 and became a minister of the Gospel. He and his wife Paulette lived in Iva, S.C. for 17 years where they attended Lifeline Mission Church and made many lifelong friends. They moved back to Colbert in 2015 where they attended Colbert Living Waters Church and have many friends and loved ones. He loved working on lawn mowers and cars, but most of all, he loved people and telling them about Jesus.
He is survived by his wife, Paulette Haley Graham; two daughters, Melissa Gholston Howard and Kiana Gholston, Colbert; an honorary daughter, Terri Edwards, Athens; two honorary sons, Winston Howard, Hull, and Gerald Dixon, Iva, S.C., a beloved great-grandson, Mason Dixon; honorary grandson, Elijah Howard; two sisters, Gladys Childers, Comer, and Louise Strickland, Danielsville; and two brothers, Roy Graham and Jimmy Graham, both of Bowman.
There will be a “Going Home Celebration” at Colbert Living Waters Church in Colbert on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 12 p.m.
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is assisting the family of Mr. Danny “Dennis” Clayton Graham.
