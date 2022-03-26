GILLSVILLE - Danny Edward Elrod, 52, Gillsville, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022.
Mr. Elrod was born in Commerce to the late Morgan Edward and Gladys Ann Turpin Elrod. Mr. Elrod worked for Roper Pump and was a member of Toccoa Christian Church. In addition to his parents, Mr. Elrod was also preceded in death by his brother, Ferd Bradley Elrod.
Mr. Elrod is survived by his wife, Jimmie Carol Anglin Elrod, Gillsville; children, Connor Elrod (Dayrian), Gillsville, Jacob Elrod (Hannah), Carnesville, Jay Elrod, Gillsville, Paisley Elrod, Gillsville, and Tristan Elrod, Gillsville; sisters, Melissa Coleman (Mike), Williston, S.C., Edna Bowles (Brain), Commerce, Susan Redmon, Commerce, Sandy Davis (Joe), Maysville, and Cathy Anglin, Maysville; a number of nieces; nephews; and friends.
Memorial service: Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 5 p.m. at Unity Christian Church with Ministers Gary Phillips and Mark Kent officiating.
Family to receive friends: Monday, March 28, 2022 from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a fund for Mr. Elrod’s children. Please contact Susan Redmon at 706-658-6170 for that information.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
