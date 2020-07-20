JEFFERSON - Danny Edwin Payne, 65, Jefferson, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020.
Mr. Payne was born in Duluth, and was a roofing contractor. Mr. Payne was a life-long softball coach in the Lawrenceville and Dacula area parks, and was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Mosley.
Survivors include his wife, Connie Lynn Echols Payne, Jefferson; daughters, Shannon Gensler and her husband Ken, Lawrenceville, Sherri Fritsch and her husband Tommy, Jefferson, Sandy Edling and her fiancé Ken, Bethlehem, Sonia Britt and her husband David, Jefferson, and Shea Britt and her husband Daniel, Jefferson; grandchildren, Jessica Mayes and her husband Marcus, Hailey Manders, Cory Fritsch, Cassie Fritsch, Shelby Edling, Rielly Edling, Dillan Edling, Shayley Edling, Alyssa Britt, Alayna Britt, Kyleigh Britt, Cody Britt, Summer Gensler, Sullivan Gensler and Kaleb Lepkowski; great-grandchildren, Hayden and Carter Mayes; sister-in-law, Pam Hewatt and her husband Jerry, Gainesville; and nephew, Shane Hewatt and his wife Jessica also survives.
Funeral service: Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Danny Hall officiating. The burial will follow in the Evans Memory Gardens with Mr. Payne’s sons-in-law and grandchildren serving as pallbearers and honorary pallbearers.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 2 until 4 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Ga. 30549, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
