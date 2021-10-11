WINDER - Danny Eli Roberts, 71, Winder, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 after a long illness and kidney disease.
He was a lifelong resident of Winder, where he lived his life to the fullest with his wife of 50 years, Sandra Sosbee Roberts.
He was the son of the late Jessie "Shorty" Roberts and Daisey Roberts; and brother of the late Clifford Roberts.
Danny was a proud volunteer firefighter for many years with the Winder Fire Department. He retired after 35 years of service from Johns Manville. He was a member of the Davidson Masonic Lodge and former Worship Master. Danny proudly served in the United States Army until 1971. He was an avid golfer with the Jug Tavern Golfers of Pine Hills Golf Course. He loved painting pictures, word working and creating things and "tinkering" in his workshop.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Roberts is survived by his brother, Tommy Roberts, Winder; and son and daughter-in-law, Shaun and Angie Roberts, Gainesville.
Graveside service: Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Bogart United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family of Mr. Roberts welcomes flowers for his graveside service.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In