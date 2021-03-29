WINDER - Danny Garrison, 52, Winder, passed away Wednesday, March 24,2021.
Danny loved NASCAR, coffee, his hats, his friends and new shoes. He also loved attending church at Hoschton Church of God of Prophecy. He was preceded in death by his parents Daniel and Patricia Garrison.
Danny also leaves behind several close friends who love him and will miss him very much.
Memorial service: Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Hoschton Church of God of Prophecy. Bishop Jerry Gaddis will be officiating.
A special thank you to Winder Healthcare and Rehab, Optum, and Compassus Hospice for the love and care that he received.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
