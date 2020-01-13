WINDER - Danny L. Miller, 74, Winder, passed away Wednesday January 8, 2020.
Mr. Miller was born May 3, 1945 in Atlanta, a son of the late Claude LaFayette and Ruth Seagraves Miller. After serving in the United States Air Force, Mr. Miller retired from AT&T as an engineer with more than 30 years of service. He later retired from Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson International Airport. Mr. Miller’s passion was watching children’s faces as he played the role of Santa Claus in numerous locations and events across the southeast.
Celebration of life service: Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of Winder with the Revs. Cheryl Cloar and Todd Ware officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 12 p.m. until the service time in the church parlor.
Mr. Miller is survived by his wife of 45 years, Brenda H. Miller, Winder; daughters and sons-in-law, Carmen and John McIlwain, Winder, and Ruth and Joseph Hasty, Monroe.; son and daughter-in-law, Brent and August Miller, Dacula; daughter and partner, Candida Sedillo and Glenn Bowers, Monroe; sisters, Joyce Davis, Clarkston, Mildred McCampbell, Covington, and Gayle Sumner, Buford; grandchildren, Raven, Daniel, Jackson, Jordan, Olivia, Jake, Hunter, Ava, Alexandria and Lorelai; and a number of other relatives survive.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Doug Flutie, JR. Foundation for Autism, P.O. Box 2157 Framingham, Mass. 01703, phone number 508-270-8855 EIN 04-3543134 Flutiefoundation.org.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.
