HULL - Danny Lee Campbell Sr., 69, Hull, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

Born in Athens, he was a son of Francis George Campbell and the late Margie Marie Hudson Campbell. He loved his dogs, his children, grandchildren and his cherished wife or "mama" as he called her.

Survivors include his wife, Alice; two sons; four step-children, five siblings; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral service: Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville.

Family to receive friends: Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Week of October 30-November 5

