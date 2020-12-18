COMMERCCE - Danny Paul Walls, 66, Commerce, passed away at his home Saturday, December 12, 2020.
He was the son of the late James Howard and Atta Lee White Walls. Danny was an accomplished musician, playing base guitar at many church services and funeral services. He will be missed by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ernest Q. Walls and James E. Walls; and sisters, Patricia Diane Walls and Cora Inez Walls.
Survivors include three sisters, Mary Brumley, Crawford, Evelyn Willoughby, Watkinsville, and Charlotte Ramsey, Danielsville.
Graveside service: Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Galilee Holiness Church Cemetery with the Revs. Eugene Walls, Wayne Powell and Larry Dyer officiating. Pallbearers will be Russell Willoughby, Trenton Willoughby, Scott Willoughby, Lane Willoughby, Clint Jones and Ken Riddleburger. Honorary pallbearers will be Nathaniel O'Kelley, Joel Phillips, Steven Green, Christopher Ramsey, Tim Brumley and the Rev. Curtis Phillips.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, December 16, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
