HOSCHTON - Danny Ray DeLong, 62 years old, took his last ride down Jackson Trail Road on Monday,May 30, 2022, headed to his mansion in the sky.
He was met there by “papa and mammy”, Charlie and Irene Stancil; daddy, Edsel DeLong; uncle, Maurice Stancil; and his best friend, J.C. (Jesus Christ).
Danny loved fried chicken, barbeque, music - his favorites being Charlie Daniels and Elvis - and he had a love for animals, especially the deer who visited with him in his yard daily.
"Amazing grace, how sweet the sound that saved a wreck like me. I was once lost but now I’m found. Thank God now I’m free! Absent from the body present with the Lord!"
Danny will be missed by his broken-hearted loved ones, “mama”, Sylvia DeLong; aunt, Winona Young; “his guardian angels”, Rita and Phil McDaniel; nieces and nephew, Charley and Taylor Wood, Chelsey McDaniel and Cambrey McDaniel; his special little ones who brought him so much joy, Levi, Owen, Anna, Camille and William.
