Daphne Marie Dyes, 79, died February 26, 2020.
A native of Carlton, Mrs. Dyes was a daughter of the late William Guy Porterfield and Valerie Paul Porterfield Spinks.
Mrs. Dyes was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. She was also an active member for 30 years of First Baptist Church of Atlanta, where she had served as the head of Missionary Care. She also enjoyed working as a residential real estate agent.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Terrell Dyes; two children, Alicia George, Cumming, and Merideth Boatwright, Atlanta; two sisters, Mary Dolores Boswell and Paula Denise Cooper, both of Carlton; four grandchildren, Ashley Marie George, Alivia Mallory George, Carter Elizabeth Cagle and Shelby Elaine Cagle; one great-grandson, Asher Hamilton Iacob.
Funeral service: Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Carlton Baptist Church. Interment will be in Carlton Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 1 until 2 p.m. at the church.
Flowers are optional. Memorials may be made to Carlton Cemetery Maintenance Fund.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, 963 Hwy. 98 East, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In