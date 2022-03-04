COMMERCE - Darlene Jo Turnbow, 74, Commerce, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022.
She was the daughter of the late Henry and Celia Hammer Honomichl. She was retired from H&R Block.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Mark Honomichl.
Survivors include her loving husband, Jesse Gerry Turnbow; daughters, Patti (Joe) Cregar and Pam (Micheal) Turnbow; brothers, David (Elaine) Honomichl and Gary (Kathy) Honomichl; sister, Peggy Green; sister in-law, Judy Mattson; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted in Flint, Michigan.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, March 6, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
