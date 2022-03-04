COMMERCE - Darlene Jo Turnbow, 74, Commerce, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022.

She was the daughter of the late Henry and Celia Hammer Honomichl. She was retired from H&R Block.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Mark Honomichl.

Survivors include her loving husband, Jesse Gerry Turnbow; daughters, Patti (Joe) Cregar and Pam (Micheal) Turnbow; brothers, David (Elaine) Honomichl and Gary (Kathy) Honomichl; sister, Peggy Green; sister in-law, Judy Mattson; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted in Flint, Michigan.

Family to receive friends: Sunday, March 6, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of March 6-12

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.