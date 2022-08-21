ATHENS - Darlene Marie Bell, 81, Athens, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 5, 2022, surrounded by family who dearly loved her.
A native of Athens, Mrs. Bell was the youngest of five children of the late Mary Madeline Gann Smith and William Green Smith. Mrs. Bell was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Ray Bell; and her siblings, brothers, Horace O'Neal Smith, George William Smith and Donald Ray Smith; and sister, Mary Frances Jones.
Mrs. Bell was a 1960 graduate of Commerce High School and a graduate of the Athens-Johnson Business College and she was employed by both Reliance Electric and Aramark.
Survivors include her children, Tommy Gene Smith, Dana Keith Smith and Donna Smith Fee; her grandchildren, Christina Stoyle, Hannah Smith, Alexander Fee and Charlotte Fee; her great-grandchildren Caroline Marie Stoyle and Ryker Stoyle; and several nieces and nephews who will miss her.
Celebration of life: Sunday, Septembeer 11, 2022, at 3 p.m. at the residence of Donna Fee.
Lord and Stephens, East, Athens, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
