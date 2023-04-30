STATHAM - Darrell Glass, 63, Statham, passed away Friday, April 28, 2023.
A native of Monroe, he was a son of the late Herschel and Barbara Brooks Glass and had lived in Statham for the majority of his life.
Mr. Glass was preceded in death by his wife, Teresa Martin Glass and was employed by Arrow Exterminators.
Surviving family includes, son, B. J. Glass; daughter, Amy Whitmire, both of Statham; brother, Sammy Glass; sister, Deborah Whitley, both of Monroe; and three grandchildren.
Funeral service: Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Conner officiating.
Family to receive friends: Monday, May 1, 2023, from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
