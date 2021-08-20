AUBURN - Darren Michael Leone Sr., 43, Auburn, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
He was born on March 31, 1978 in Geneva, New York. He was the son of Steven Leone and Donna Bergin.
Darren was born and raised in Geneva, New York. He was a loving, hardworking\ and caring father and husband. He loved being outdoors riding dirt bikes with his sons and devoting himself to his children and animals. He was a great mentor and always willing to give a helping hand to whomever was in need. He was a sincere and genuine person and will be forever loved and missed by many.
He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Karen Leone; his four children, Darren Jr., Alicia Morgan, Brandon Christopher and Kayla Ann; brothers, Stevie and Tony Leone; and three grandchildren, Keden, Casey and Curt.
A private funeral mass will be held. He will be laid to final rest in serenity surrounded by whom he loved most at Memorial Park Cemetery on Friday August 20, 2021.
Flowers are welcomed for the family of Mr. Darren Leone Sr.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements.
