NICHOLSON - Daryl Pollard, 60, Nicholson, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Northridge Health and Rehab Center.
Mr. Pollard was born in Clackamas, Oregon to the late Willard and Naomi Baker Pollard. Mr. Pollard was a loan officer.
Mr. Pollard is survived by his wife, Dottie Wade Pollard, Nicholson; children, Casey Pollard, Oregon City, Ore., Caleb Dockery, Danielsville, Savannah Pollard, Nicholson, Jada Pollard, Nicholson, and Carter Pollard, Maysville; two grandchildren; sisters, Debbie Pollard of San Diego, Calif., and Cindy Grandfield, Bend, Ore.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
