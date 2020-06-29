David A. Wilmont was born on January 30, 1957 in Winder to the late Julius Wilmont Sr. and Barbara Shields of Winder.
His family later moved to Atlanta where he attended Atlanta Public Schools. After graduating from JE Brown High School in 1975, he entered the U.S. Army where he served for 15 years.
He leaves to cherish his memories three sons, David E. Wilmont, Avery C. Wilmont and Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Jones; three grandsons, Carter Wilmont, Chance Wilmont and Jaiden Jones; five granddaughters, Amiyah, London, Riley, Nyla and Kali Jones; three sisters, Gail (John) Woods, Barbara Dallas and D. Faye Meadows; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Burnisdene (Bonnie) Britt and Mary (Toot) Tolbert; and brothers, Julius L. Wilmont, Nathan (Boosack) Watson and Richard Meadows.
David was a warm and loving person who was always lively and full of life. He loved sports. David will truly be missed but will never be forgotten as he will forever be in our hearts.
Memorial service: Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Chapel, Westend.
Professional services entrusted to Wimberly Funeral Home.
