CARNESVILLE - David Addison McDonald, 29, Carnesville, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023.

Mr. McDonald was born on March 8, 1993, in Lawrenceville. He was an IT worker and worked at Caterpillar in Athens.

Survivors include his father, Randy McDonald and step-mother, Joie Elaine McDonald, Carnesville; mother, Karen Dwelly Galbraith, Cornelia; sons, Colby Addison McDonald and Sean Alexander McDonald, both of Winder; brother, Tommy Galbraith, Bowdon; sister, Ashley Marie Hall, Cornelia; grandmother, Carol Marie McDonald; and nephew, Easton Ryan Hall.

His wishes were to be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Pruitt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of February 12-18

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.