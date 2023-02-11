CARNESVILLE - David Addison McDonald, 29, Carnesville, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023.
Mr. McDonald was born on March 8, 1993, in Lawrenceville. He was an IT worker and worked at Caterpillar in Athens.
Survivors include his father, Randy McDonald and step-mother, Joie Elaine McDonald, Carnesville; mother, Karen Dwelly Galbraith, Cornelia; sons, Colby Addison McDonald and Sean Alexander McDonald, both of Winder; brother, Tommy Galbraith, Bowdon; sister, Ashley Marie Hall, Cornelia; grandmother, Carol Marie McDonald; and nephew, Easton Ryan Hall.
His wishes were to be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Pruitt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
