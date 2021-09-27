PORT ORANGE, FLORIDA AND JEFFERSON - David B. Corson, 65, Port Orange, Florida and Jefferson, passed away following a years-long battle with the side effects of cancer treatment.
David was born in Rochester, New Hampshire on October 13, 1955 to Janet and Earl Corson. Besides Spaulding High School, he attended Proctor Academy in New Hampshire. In various locations, David became a tuna fisherman, a clammer and an HVAC technician. He worked in construction in Wall Township, N.J. He helped keep the municipal water supply working in Daytona Beach, Florida. His final job was with AmeriGas Propane in Winder.
Complications of the cancer treatment led him to retire several years ago. For the last three years he has lived in Port Orange, Florida caring for his aging mother.
David was an avid motorcyclist, enjoying racing in his younger years. He loved working on them and riding with his buddies and occasionally with his brother. When he left this earth he was the proud owner of about 40 motorcycles, though most of them weren’t working (yet). His 2005 Honda Goldwing is likely the only one in the world with a roof, cobbled together from a sailboat’s Bimini top. There’s a lot of sun in Georgia.
David trained under Chief Master Jose Castro of Athens and achieved the rank of second-degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do. In that capacity he trained many other students and loved passing on the art to others while he refined his own.
He will be sorely missed by his family and many friends and students in Georgia (especially the folks in Rooster’s and the Kroger’s Starbucks), in Massachusetts, his native New Hampshire and in Florida. David was a member of American Legion Riders, Post 163 and the Christian Motorcyclist’s Association.
He was pre-deceased by his father, Earl Corson; and niece, Lynn Corson.
He leaves behind his mother Janet C. Lessard, Port Orange, Fla.; brother, Bruce Corson (Ann); niece, Karen Poccia (Tom), all of Chagrin Falls, Ohio; and several very special aunts, uncles and cousins. He was pre-deceased by his father Earl Corson and niece Lynn Corson.
A private memorial ceremony will be held.
The Juke ‘n’ Jive Creamery in Braselton is planning a “Ride for David” by his many biking friends. Call Debi at 470-655-9698 for information.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Cancer Society.
