David Carr Priddy, 87, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.
Mr. Priddy was born in Texas and was the son of the late Joseph Carr and Charlotte Dorries Priddy. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and graduated from Baylor University and the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. Mr. Priddy had a variety of occupations including farming, serving as a minister of education, and selling Ford trucks. He was a faithful member of Winder First Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Frankie Watson Priddy; children, Susan Priddy Lamb, Myra Denise Priddy Tucker, Sidney Bryan Priddy and Pamela Priddy Daniel; brother, James Angus Priddy; eight grandchildren; and five great- grandchildren.
Funeral service: Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Winder First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Melwood Cemetery in Stone Mountain at 2 p.m.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the church.
The family kindly requests that those attending the services to please wear a face mask due to COVID-19.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
