DANIELSVILLE - David “Don” Donald DeLay, 76, Danielsville, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022.
Born on December 9, 1946, he was the son of the late James C. DeLay and Mary Virginia Nelms DeLay.
Known to many as “Don the locksmith”, he was a locksmith in Athens, then Madison County Lock and Key in Danielsville for over 50 years. He was a member of Cornerstone Church in Athens.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, Ronald DeLay.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Rebecca "Becky" DeLay; daughter, Michelle Delay (Antony Smithie); step-son, John Paul Bacon; grandchildren, Katie Ann Russo and Olivia Grace Russo; sisters, Janet DeLay Epps and June DeLay Burkes; five nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Lord and Stephens Madison Chapel with Pastor Mike Epps officiating with Buck Bacon, Joel G. Bacon, Phil Gaines, Dick Perpall, Gunjahn Talati and Jimmy Tyner serving as pallbearers. Interment to follow the service at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter at https://www.moaspets.com/donate.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Madison Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
