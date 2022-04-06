David G. Wood, 60, of Banks County, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, after an extended illness.
David was born on October 10, 1961 to Robert and Clarice Wood in Athens. David’s personality was larger than life. He continuously brought joy into the lives of family and friends. His comedic timing was epic. He was a humorous and gifted comedian. Anyone David met remarked how he impacted their life in a positive way. David was of the Christian faith and held his relationship with Jesus Christ in high regard.
David was an avid fan of many types of music. He enjoyed visiting local musical venues with his brother’s band and singing and performing when the opportunity arose. Riding and tinkering with lawn mowers brought David great joy. He loved spending time with his best-friend, Ashley Campbell Wilson, and frequent grocery shopping trips with his brother, Emory.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ron Wood, Greenville, S.C.
Survivors include his sister, Martha Campbell (Curtis), Lula; two brothers, Mike Wood (Beverly), Lula, and Emory Wood (Amber), Lula; sister-in-law, Beth Wood, Greenville, S.C.; special brother from God, Dean Smith (Rhonda), Homer; and many nieces and nephews whom he adored. He is also survived by his special family, Jon, Ashley, Dawson, MaKenna and Brooklyn Wehunt.
Funeral service: Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. T. Gary Thompson and Josh Herrington officiating. Interment will follow in the Macedonia Independent Holiness Church Cemetery in Danielsville.
Family to receive friends: Friday, April 8, 2022 from 3 until 8 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga. is in charge of arrangements.
