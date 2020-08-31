David Glenn Baxter, 61, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

Mr. Baxter was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Glenn Baxter and Dellar Estelle Baxter; and two brothers, John Howard Baxter and Billy Joe Baxter.

Mr. Baxter is survived by his sister, Zelda Carter (Robert), Statham.

Graveside service: Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery in Winder. Steve "Bo" Roberts will be officiating.

No visitation will be held.

Smith Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of August 30-September 5

