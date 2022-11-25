BOWMAN - David Harper Kellum, 68, King Hall Mill Road, Bowman, husband of 12 years to Bonita Osley, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, at his residence.
David was born in Elbert County on August 4, 1954, son of the late Soloman Kellum and Mauline Kidd Kellum. He took great pride in his life’s work as a tile contractor. David was a member of Rehoboth Baptist Church. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed spending time on the family farm and hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Freda Thrasher Kellum.
Survivors, in addition to his wife Bonita, include his siblings, Ponica Kellum, Buddy (Judy) Kellum, Scott (Jeanine Christian) Kellum and Tim (Pat) Kellum, all of Bowman; step-children, Dana (Skip) Guffee and Cristal Burnette, both of Anderson, S.C.; step-grandchildren, Cooper, Campbell and Cayson Guffee; one niece; numerous nephews; and numerous cousins.
A celebration of David’s life will be held in the spring of 2023 on the family farm, and private burial will be in the Rehoboth Baptist Church Cemetery at a later date.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at Berry Funeral Home.
Berry Funeral Home and Crematory of Elberton was respectfully in charge of arrangements for Mr. David Harper Kellum. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com.
