COMER - David Henry Wester, 75, Roy Woods Road, Comer, passed away Friday, February 17, 2023, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Offitt Wester and Martha Mae Waller Wester Stokes; and a son, Clay Wester.
He is survived by a sister, Rose Marie Poe, Knoxville, Tenn.; a brother Dennis Carr Wester, Comer; three daughters, Deanna Joe “Cricket” Garland (Steve), Davenport, Fla., Angelina Wester, St. Petersburg, Fla., and Tiffany Drake (Drew), Largo, Fla.; and five grandchildren, Parker Garland, Reagan Garland, Aaliya Lekens, Mia Lekens and AJ Lekens.
After graduating from South High School in Knoxville, Tenn., he attended and graduated from Carson Newman University. He taught school for a year before going into the food industry. He spent 35 years in Florida where he worked in TB control for the Florida Health Department.
He has traveled to more than 20 countries as well as many states on short-term mission trips which was his passion. He was an active member of Riverside Baptist Church in Colbert.
After double bypass surgery and a heart valve replacement he had a massive stroke. He was then moved back to his home and pets where his brother and sister-in-law, Deborah, cared for him until his death.
His family cannot thank Agape Hospice enough for their kind, loving, compassionate and professional care during his last month in his earthy tabernacle. They also want to thank the Rev. Joe Wood in advance for conducting a time of celebration for his life.
Funeral service: Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 6 p.m. at Riverside Baptist Church, 65 Sorrow-Patterson Road, Colbert, Ga. 30628.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, February 26, 2023, from 5 to 6 p.m. at Riverside Baptist Church.
Graveside service: Friday, March 3, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tenn. 37919.
Berry Funeral Home and Crematory of Elberton is assisting the family of Mr. David Henry Wester.
