HULL - David Joseph Spratlin Sr., 67, Hull, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022.
Born in Athens, he was the son of the late David Pope Spratlin and Joann Baughcum Spratlin.
Survivors include his children, David Spratlin Jr., Jennifer Spratlin and Joshua Spratlin; sisters, Diane Suddeth and Patricia Harrison; and grandchildren, Lauren, Nolan and Ethan.
Family to receive friends: Friday, December 23, 2022, from 1 until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
