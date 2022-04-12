MONROE - David Kobos, 58, Monroe, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Casimir and Theresa (Kaczka) Kobos.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Kobos, Monroe; daughter and son-in-law, Kayla and Matt Lastinger; son and daughter-in-law, Kyle and Alexis Kobos; grandson, Barrett Kobos; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jim and Cindy Kobos, Duane and Billie Kobos and Roger and Karyn Kobos.
Funeral service: Friday, April 15, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Hughes officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, April 14, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Tim Stewart Funeral Home.
Arrangements in the care of Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Dr., Monroe, Georgia 30655, 770-267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In