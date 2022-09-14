WINDER - David L. Frost, 61, Winder, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022.
David was born April 24, 1961 in Winder, to the late Harold and Martha Wood Frost and had resided in Barrow County for all of his life. He was a 1979 graduate of Winder-Barrow High School and was an affiliate of Freedom Fellowship Church in Statham.
David was a project manager with Talastar Inc. He especially loved the outdoors and spending time with his family. Everyone attending is requested to wear blue in honor of David.
Surviving are wife, Debby Frost, Winder; daughter and son-in-law, Gayla and Steve Dougherty; and granddaughter Madalynn Dougherty, all of Brick, New Jersey.
Funeral service: Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 4 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Ned Davis officiating.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 2 until 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Freedom Fellowship Church, 303 First Street, Statham, Georgia 30666.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
