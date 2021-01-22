HULL - David Loton Langford, known by friends and family as “DL,” 59, Hull, died on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.
The son of the late Phillip Loton Langford and Charlotte Hardeman Langford, David grew up in Athens. He graduated from Cedar Shoals High School in 1979 and attended the University of Georgia. David worked for several years alongside his father who owned Northeast Georgia Fence Company in Athens, as well as worked as a chemical operator at Johnson and Johnson where he retired after 33 years.
David is survived by his wife, Lisa Malaier Langford; daughter, Morgan Langford Bouwsma (Trey); sister, Michele Ayers (Rick); and aunts, Linda Langford Reynolds and Dorothy Hardeman Hancock.
The family will be having a private ceremony and a celebration of life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital (ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105) or East Athens Baptist Church, 4325 Lexington Road, Athens, Ga. 30605.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
