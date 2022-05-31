COMMERCE - David McDonald, 77, Commerce, passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the Ronnie Greene Heart Center of Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Born on May 28, 1945 in Commerce, Mr. McDonald was the son of the late Otha and Winnie McDonald. He was a mechanic and operated McDonald’s Garage for over 50 years, and was a member of Webbs Creek Baptist Church.
Mr. McDonald was also proceeded in death by a brother, Robert McDonald; and two sisters, Rachel Anderson and Peggy Shubert.
Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Alvanell Strickland McDonald; son, Joey Neal McDonald; daughter, Christina (Mark) Gram; brothers, Bobby McDonald and Cecil McDonald; grandchildren, Devon (Cleve) Colley and Austin (Billy) Roberts; and special grandson David Lee McDonald.
Funeral service: Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home with the Revs. Darvin Cash and Bill Manus officiating. Burial will follow in the Webbs Creek Baptist Church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, May 31, 2022 from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Webbs Creek Baptist Church or Saint Jude Children's Hospital.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
