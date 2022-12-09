conley

JEFFERSON - David Michael Conley, 75, Jefferson, entered rest Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

Mr. Conley was born in Providence, Rhode Island, a son of the late Robert J. and Rita Murphy Conley. Mr. Conley was a U.S. Marine Corp Veteran of the Vietnam War, and enjoyed Notre Dame Football and Atlanta Braves Baseball. Mr. Conley was a retired operations manager with Gold Creek Poultry and was a member of St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Conley is preceded by three brothers, Robert Conley Jr., Theodore Conley and James Conley; and one sister, Joyce Conley.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Corbin Conley, Jefferson; son, David Conley Jr. (Jennifer), Tiger; daughter, Erin Conley (Jeff Nordman), Dacula; three grandchildren, Aidan, Brendan and Kerira Conley; and one sister, Nancy Conley, Rhode Island, also survives.

Funeral mass: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 12 p.m. at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church with Father Avery Daniel officiating. Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, with Marine Military Honors.

Family to receive friends: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, from 10-11 a.m. at Evans Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Georgia at www.alz.org.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of December 11-17

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.