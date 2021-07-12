COLBERT - David Michael "Mike" Seagraves, 69, River Estates Drive, Colbert, husband of 26 years to Deborah Kay Steadman Seagraves, went to be with the Lord peacefully on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center with his family at his side.
Mike was born in Athens on September 3, 1951, son of the late Billie and Dorothy Virginia Hendrick Seagraves. He was a 1969 graduate of Madison County High School and worked as a plumber all of his life, currently employed by Smith Plumbing Solutions Plus. Mr. Seagraves was a proud born-again Christian who attended Danielsville Evangelical Church. Mike devoted much of his time to international mission work having travelled to Haiti, Panama and South Africa sharing the Gospel of Christ. He was an avid bass fisherman who loved the competition that came along with fishing tournaments; however, his greatest love was his family and his favorite name was “Papa”, as he was lovingly called by his grandchildren. Mike unselfishly served his country in the U.S. Army.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Lynn Seagraves Sartain; and one great-grandson.
Survivors, in addition to his wife Debbie, include his sons, Josh (Miranda) Seagraves, Gratis, Adam (Katy) Seagraves, Ila, Timmy (Missy) Queen, Comer, and Tommy Graddy, Nicholson; brother, Darrell (DeeAnn) Seagraves, Hull; aunt, Catherine “Cootie” Moore Glenn, Elberton; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Danielsville Evangelical Church with the Revs. Dwayne Dickerson, Keith Nix and Calvin Weaver officiating. Interment will follow in the Seagraves Family Plot at Meadow Baptist Church Cemetery with Martin Queen, Tim Conwell, Jimmy Brooks, Danny Farmer, Jarred Morris and Jeff Hendricks honored as pallbearers.
Contributions may be made in his memory to T.J. & Friends Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 6161, Elberton, Ga. 30635.
Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com. Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton was respectfully in charge of arrangements for Mr. David Michael "Mike" Seagraves.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In