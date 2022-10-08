LEXINGTON - David "Mike" Rohme, Lexington, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, after a 10-month battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer.
He was born May 23, 1969, in Athens. He is the son of Carolyn Rohme and the late Emmett "Pete" Rohme. Mike grew up in Jefferson, where he made life-long friends and tons of memories. He later moved to Oglethorpe County where he lived with his wife, Renee.
Mike was a long-time devoted and valued employee of the University of Georgia. His official title was a heavy equipment mechanic, but he was so much more than that, not just to UGA but to everyone he came in contact with there. He was a skilled mechanic and could diagnose and fix anything with a motor.
Mike had a passion for dirt track racing. He loved to watch others race and he loved to race himself. He was co-owner of M&W Racing. He was a part of an awesome team and was the happiest when he was at the track.
He is survived by his wife, Renee; two daughters, Heather (Nick) Ohler and Jordan (Will) Gillespie; son, Hunter Rohme; five grandchildren whom were his heart, Khali, Layton, Lily, Charlee and Tripp; his mother, Carolyn Rohme; three sisters and one brother, Debra (Timmy) Parks, Jeff (Tammy) Rohme, Stacy (Curt) Fleming and Missy (Bill) Bentley; several aunts and uncles; lots of nieces and nephews; and a lot of friends that were more than friends they were family.
Funeral service: Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens East. His family invites all friends and family to join them to celebrate Mike’s life.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
