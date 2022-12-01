CLAYTON - David Randall Lee, 63, Clayton, entered rest Sunday, November 27, 2022.
Mr. Lee was born in Gainesville, the son of the late Robert W. “Bob” Lee and the late Betty Jo Sanders Lee. In addition to his parents, Mr. Lee is preceded by a son, Jordan Lee.
David was of the Baptist faith, was a graduate of Commerce High School, a retired bus driver for the Jackson County and Commerce City school systems for over 30 years, a volunteer fireman with the Maysville and South Jackson fire departments and was currently employed with The Home Depot.
Survivors include a daughter, Cassidy Lee, Jefferson; son, Brandon Lee, Jefferson; sister, Cathy Parham (Dean), Dacula; fiance, Becky Chestnut, Clayton; niece, Leslie Parham; and nephew, Dylan Parham.
Funeral service: Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend Larry Dyer and Cecil Highfield officiating with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Dylan Parham, Ricky Savage, Josh Cartledge, Michael Stephenson, Michael Minish and Greg Minish.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 11a.m. – 1 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to help defray final expenses by logging on to David’s obituary at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com and clicking on “Donation”.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
