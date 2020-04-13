HOSCHTON - David Rulon Miller, 88, Hoschton, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Born in Stratford, New Jersey, just a few miles from Pine Valley Golf Course, David, as a young boy, developed a great love for the game of golf. He and his brother Bert learned to play and were often excused from school to caddy on the famous course. David continued to golf throughout his life and in his later years, he never missed a golf tournament on television.
David’s family relocated to Florida in his teen years where he attended Miami High School. He joined the U.S. Navy, serving four years in the Korean War, and later he became an active member of The American Legion, Post 56, in Jefferson.
Returning to Florida after the war, David worked as a supervisor for the U.S. Postal Service, and then in restaurant management before moving to Issaquah, Washington, for a career he enjoyed in restaurant design and construction. As a director, then as a vice president of construction, he scouted new sites, remodeled existing sites, directed all phases of construction projects, and was known for his innovative ideas and design and cost savings.
At home, David was the consummate “handyman” and passed those skills along to his sons. In later years, David, with his wife Betty, settled in Georgia near family. At the age of 62, David designed and built his own home in Hoschton, where his large family has gathered every year, from near and far for Thanksgiving. He was loved by all.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Bertram E. and Marie Miller; his brother Bert Miller; and his daughter, Theresa Miller.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Betty J. Miller, Hoschton, his sister, Arlene Dowling, FLla.; his sons, David Miller Jr (Patty), William Miller (Andrea), John Miller (Karen), and Joe Miller (Lori); step-children, John R. Horton, Pamela Caldwell (Adrian), Barbara Ward and James R. Horton (Pomaii); grandchildren, Kelly St. Clair (Bryan), Cody Ward, Melissa Haslett (Geoffrey), Tracy Caldwell, Nichole Miller, Christine Boelke (Robert), Lisa Caldwell, Chris J. Horton, Roman Miller, Wailea Horton and Ilikea Horton; great-grandchildren, Holden St. Clair, Chloe St. Clair and Camden Haslett.
Due to the current health care situation concerning the Coronavirus, and the travel and gathering restrictions imposed, a celebration of life and memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, 706-654-0966.
