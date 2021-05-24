CUMMING - David Russell "Russ" Stewart, 48, Cumming, passed away on Saturday, May 22,2012 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Russ is survived by his daughter, Chloe Marie Stewart; mother, Linda Anne Lewallen; brothers, Don Stewart Jr. (April) and Stan Stewart (Courtney); nieces, Kali Huff (Matt), Jamison Worley (Matt) and Bri Buchanan (Tom); great-nephews, Jack Huff and Bodhi Huff; and great-niece, Harpeth Worley.
Russ was preceded in death by his grandparents, Pierce H. Gardiner and Willie Maude M. Gardiner and James E. Stewart and Nay G. Stewart; father, James Donald Stewart Sr.; and brother, Britt Alan Stewart.
Russ was born in Gainesville. He attended the Gainesville school systems and graduated from Gainesville High School. Russ obtained his Bachelors degree in Physics from North Georgia College.
Russ was a Troop 26 Eagle Scout, member of Sons of American Legion Post 127, an American Legion rider of post 215 Homer, and a project development manager for The Providence Group.
Russ enjoyed the family farm, family time, bike rides and his friends. Russ will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Russ’ last gift to others was being an organ donor.
The family will be holding a private ceremony.
