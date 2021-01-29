WINDER - David Spencer Beckman, 73, Winder, passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021.
He was a member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church. David had worked many places over the years, including Johns Manville for nearly 20 years and owning his own travel agency. He loved his community and served several civil service roles throughout the years including police, fire, EMT and the sheriff’s department. David was well known as a real bearded Santa Claus, entertaining children with his magic tricks and charm.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Albert Beckman and Betty Joe Williams Thompson.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Patricia Stephens Beckman, Winder; a son, Spencer Beckman, Auburn; a daughter, Christina Guldensupp (Gregory), Winder; a brother, Dana Beckman, Winder; a sister, Nancy Wilson (Danny), Jefferson; five grandchildren, Lisa (Craig), Nicki (James), Kimberly, Clinton and Chyenne; and five great-grandchildren.
Graveside service: Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Barrow Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Shuford Jones officiating.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Cedar Creek Baptist Church.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder is in charge of arrangements.
