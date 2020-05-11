COMMERCE - David Varnum, 72, Commerce, died on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Nell Varnum; son, Doncrecia Redmond (Wendy) Varnum; daughter, Angelia Terese Varnum; brothers, H.T. (Sue) Varnum and Luther Varnum, Thomasville, N.C., Harold Varnum Jr., Commerce, James (Helen) Varnum, Commerce, and Tom Varnum, Commerce; sisters, Helen Morris, Athens, and Linda Faye Cochran, Gainesville; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.
Graveside service: Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in Jackson Memorial Gardens, Commerce.
Visitation: Tuesday, May 12, 2020 from 2-7 p.m.
Dexter T. Sims Mortuary, LLC, Gainesville, has charge of arrangements.
